Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.4-34.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.95 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International stock opened at $195.37 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

