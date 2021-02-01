Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.4-34.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.93 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International stock opened at $195.37 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

