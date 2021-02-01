Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,277. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

