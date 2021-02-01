Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Up 5.1%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.18. 1,704,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,068,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMHC. Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $651.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at $329,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 263,149 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 503,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.