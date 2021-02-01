Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

