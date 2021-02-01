HTMLCOIN Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $6,180.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,592.93 or 0.99885043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.76 or 0.01039975 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00317132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00197340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002437 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00032480 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

