Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hunting from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Hunting stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Hunting has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

