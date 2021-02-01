Hush Achieves Market Cap of $221,704.23 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $221,704.23 and approximately $38,735.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00255315 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

