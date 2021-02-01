Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ: HCM) recently:

1/20/2021 – Hutchison China MediTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

1/19/2021 – Hutchison China MediTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

1/13/2021 – Hutchison China MediTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

1/12/2021 – Hutchison China MediTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

