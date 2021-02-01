HyperDAO Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $2.60 million and $33,112.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00150232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00262672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039061 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

