HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYRE stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $193.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.97. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $10.99.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.