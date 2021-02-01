HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $9.84 on Friday. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. Research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

