IBM Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 2,925 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $214,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $311,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $108.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $121.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

