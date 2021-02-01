IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $50.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

