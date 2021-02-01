IBM Retirement Fund Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Vistra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vistra by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 815,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,882,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Vistra by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,067,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

