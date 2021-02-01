IBM Retirement Fund Increases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $171.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,398,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

