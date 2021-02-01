IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 8,077.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,159.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $1,102,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,044. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

