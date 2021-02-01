IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 228 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ opened at $155.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,851 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.