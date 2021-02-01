IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,748 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Aramark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

