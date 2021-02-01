IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,858 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Amdocs by 969.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,083,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 113,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $70.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.