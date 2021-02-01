IBM Retirement Fund Takes $333,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,640,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.19.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $188.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.68. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

