Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.42. 212,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 406,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

The firm has a market cap of $894.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 557.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,472,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 46,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

