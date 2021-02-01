ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.77

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 79412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,329,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,593,000 after buying an additional 25,195,190 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1,731.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,387,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after buying an additional 6,039,016 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,340,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,357,000 after buying an additional 2,991,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 3,302,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after buying an additional 2,322,662 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

