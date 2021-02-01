Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 185,359 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Barnett sold 200,000 shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,493.75.

About Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

