ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 464,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.09. 4,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.18. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 72.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after buying an additional 44,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

