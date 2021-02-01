IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 5.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.