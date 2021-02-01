IFP Advisors Inc Has $345,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

