IFP Advisors Inc Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,036,000 after purchasing an additional 260,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

Shares of CME stock opened at $181.74 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

