IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 200 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $276.44 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

