IFP Advisors Inc Sells 148 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $187.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $218.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.37.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

