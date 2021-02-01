IFP Advisors Inc Sells 300 Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CDL stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

