IFP Advisors Inc Sells 845 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

IDV stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

