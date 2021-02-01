Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.0498 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $68,748.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Token Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,393,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,712 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

