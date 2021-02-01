IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Reaches $0.0008

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $749,248.29 and approximately $39,454.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00886684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.71 or 0.04360940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019833 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.