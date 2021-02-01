Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iluka Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

