Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immersion in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.11 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.75 million, a P/E ratio of -253.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Immersion by 241.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Immersion news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,662 shares in the company, valued at $707,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

