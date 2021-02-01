Immunocore Holdings Limited Plans $199 Million IPO for February 5th (IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited (IMCR) is planning to raise $199 million in an initial public offering on Friday, February 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,300,000 shares at $23.00-$25.00 per share.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Immunocore Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging our proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, we are developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. To date, we have dosed over 600 cancer patients with our ImmTAX product candidates, which we believe is the largest clinical data set of any bispecific in a solid tumor and any TCR therapeutic. Our clinical programs are being conducted with patients with a broad range of cancers, including lung, bladder, gastric, head and neck and ovarian, among others. Our most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated superior overall survival benefit as a monotherapy in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma (a cancer of the iris of the eye), a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. This primary endpoint was achieved with a hazard ratio of 0.51 (95% CI: 0.36, 0.71; p< 0.0001) at the first pre-planned interim analysis. Based on these results, we are preparing to submit a Biologics License Application, or BLA, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for tebentafusp for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma in the third quarter of 2021. “.

Immunocore Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and has 291 employees. The company is located at 92 Park Drive Milton Park Abingdon, Oxfordshire OX14 4RY United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 1235 438600.

