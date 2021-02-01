Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $75.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,039 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.