Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 34.47 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.01.

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

