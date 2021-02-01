Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $20.00. 30,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,084. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $455.78 million, a PE ratio of 321.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

