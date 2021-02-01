Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 42.6% in January

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

