INMAX (INX) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $34,284.72 and $45.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INMAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, INMAX has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.28 or 0.00856793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.17 or 0.04327085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019324 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX (INX) is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

