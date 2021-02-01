Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Insider Acquires 3,249 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Jill May purchased 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £19,883.88 ($25,978.42).

JCH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 614 ($8.02). 51,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £358.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 640 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 583.92. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a one year high of GBX 796 ($10.40).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -21.85%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (JCH.L)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

