Insider Buying: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,038.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.90. 56,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,805. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

