Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Insider Sells 1,514 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,694.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

