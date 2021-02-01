Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth $115,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LLNW. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

