Insider Selling: NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells $232,071.12 in Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $232,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,207,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,843,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $18.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NantKwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NantKwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NantKwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NantKwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NantKwest by 522.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

