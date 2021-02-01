Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $162,300.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,495.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $530.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

