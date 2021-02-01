Insider Selling: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) COO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $13.28 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.82.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.