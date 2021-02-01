Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $31.10.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,041,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 142,864 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.